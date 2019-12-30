Top stories of the year

July, August, and September 2019
Oliver Parade needs help, change of route? , new organizers and more volunteers
Small Wheels Park wins BCAA cash award, RDOS pitches in, Kiwanis finance large part of project
Eagle Bluff fire – big event in Oliver and the entire province in a year that saw less forest fires
National Golf Championship held at Osoyoos Course
Federal Election campaign begins – Jagmeet Singh only Federal Leader to visit Oliver
Crime and Safety Committee in high gear – broadens scope to Osoyoos area as well and social services
Vacation Rentals and B and B’s – rules under scrutiny by Town
