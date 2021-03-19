too Big ………… and not Big enough

5649 Park Drive

Carriage House built first and now a huge 5000 sq ft primary home

Applicant seeking permission to expand the carriage house

Staff Recommendation – Deny Development Variance Permit 2020-23

• Although approval of the variance will not change the physical appearance of the building and its visual impact on the neighbours, Staff recommend denial due to precedent setting for larger carriage homes in the future.

• Staff feel that 90 m2 (968 ft2) is ample space for an additional residence on the property especially given the fact that the primary single detached dwelling under construction will be over 5,000 ft2 in size.

Oliver Food Bank – 6047 Station Street desire permission to add on 720 sq. feet at rear of property

Staff report says yes – recommended – including a variance on NO additional parking

Decision and discussion on Monday