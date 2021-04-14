Open burning season closes April 15, 2021

Open burning season closes at midnight on Thursday, April 15, 2021 in the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS). The closure is outlined in Bylaw No. 2898, 2020, a bylaw to regulate open burning within five RDOS Fire Protection Areas of Anarchist, Kaleden, Naramata, Okanagan Falls, and Willowbrook.

If your property is located outside the areas listed above, please check with your local authority.

Campfires are permitted after April 15, 2021 as per provincial guidelines. A campfire is an open fire that burns wood in one pile not exceeding 0.5 m in height and 0.5 m in width, and specifically for heating or warmth, cooking or Indigenous ceremonial purpose. Campfires may be restricted at any time by the Fire Chief and fire districts will abide by provincial orders.