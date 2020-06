Oliver Parks and Recreation in partnership with the Oliver Fire Department are offering a free “drive-through breakfast” at the Community Centre parking lot July 1st 8:30-10:30am

Egg sandwiches, hashbrowns, juice and coffee will served while supplies last.

Attendees must stay in their vehicles at all times and staff and volunteers will be following COVID-19 safety protocols.

Prizes will be given for “best dressed” car!