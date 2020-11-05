Tomorrow – final count of BC election ballots in Boundary-Similkameen

Starting at 10 a.m. on November 6, voting results will be updated as counting progresses

Once a district completes counting a type of absentee ballot, results will be reported for that type of ballot

There are several different types of absentee ballots that are counted at final count, including ballots cast at district electoral offices and ballots cast outside the voter’s electoral district of residence.

Counting is expected to continue until 6 p.m. each day until final count is complete

Elections BC estimates that at least 52.4% of registered voters voted in the 2020 Provincial General Election.

This is a preliminary estimate of voter turnout based on the following:

the number of voters who voted during advance voting, in their electoral district

the number of voters who voted on Election Day, at their assigned voting place

an estimate of the number of certification envelopes containing absentee ballots, to be considered at final count an estimate of the number of completed vote-by-mail packages containing mail-in ballots, to be considered at final count 670,324 voters voted in their electoral district during the advance voting period, and 546,877 voters voted on Election Day at their assigned voting place.

As of October 24, Elections BC had received approximately 525,000 mail-in ballots, though this figure does not include mail-in ballots returned by voters in person to voting places or district electoral offices before the deadline of 8 p.m. Pacific time on October 24. The preliminary estimate of voter turnout will likely increase when mail-in ballots dropped off in person are accounted for.

As of September 26, there were 3,485,858 registered voters in B.C.

In the 2017 Provincial General Election, 61.18% of registered voters voted, and there were 1,986,374 votes considered. The number of votes considered in 2020 could be comparable, at around 1.8 million. However, the number of registered voters has increased since 2017, resulting in a lower percentage of registered voters voting. In the 2017 provincial election, there were 3,246,647 registered voters in B.C.