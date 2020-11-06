Tolerant is a bad word

I have always bragged CANADA is a tolerant country.
Someone, cannot remember who, said Jack – tolerant – is to tolerate a segment of the public.
If we respect the rights or ALL people – we should not tolerate anyone.
So I have a quote from a friend – ‘the in-tolerant left’ – there are two messages there ED
left – good or bad
right – bad or good
tolerant or in-tolerant
Think about it. Is a dark skinned lady from the Azores different than a person with a Norwegian background.
I am British – with a name that is French in origin. Benes became Bennes and then a T – bunch a pirates on the Isle of Jersey 3 to 5 hundred years ago.
Hard to find info on the pirates but my/our British history probably includes a slave owner or a coal mine operator with kids in the mines.
History is History – we really can/should expose the past but it is unfair to condemn people who made decisions many years ago.
Back to the real message – labels are NOT good.
Argue a point without diminishing the value of any person or point of view?
Comments
marjorie lunzmann says
good one
Jack Dean says
This quote from an older Iranian man has always stayed with me.
Many years ago, I asked how he felt about what was happening in his country.
He said to me.
“Religion or what you believe in is like your Rock”
“Don’t throw you’re Rock at me”
“If more people thought like this maybe the world would be a better place!”