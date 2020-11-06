Tolerant is a bad word

I have always bragged CANADA is a tolerant country.

Someone, cannot remember who, said Jack – tolerant – is to tolerate a segment of the public.

If we respect the rights or ALL people – we should not tolerate anyone.

So I have a quote from a friend – ‘the in-tolerant left’ – there are two messages there ED

left – good or bad

right – bad or good

tolerant or in-tolerant

Think about it. Is a dark skinned lady from the Azores different than a person with a Norwegian background.

I am British – with a name that is French in origin. Benes became Bennes and then a T – bunch a pirates on the Isle of Jersey 3 to 5 hundred years ago.

Hard to find info on the pirates but my/our British history probably includes a slave owner or a coal mine operator with kids in the mines.

History is History – we really can/should expose the past but it is unfair to condemn people who made decisions many years ago.

Back to the real message – labels are NOT good.

Argue a point without diminishing the value of any person or point of view?