To advertisers – to readers – and those that look on….

A few notes – no headlines, no abrupt changes.

ODN continues to serve and I know some will say – gee Jack you seem to be doing well in time of great turmoil.

Readership is up New advertisers are coming on board Seems like a busy little hub of activity

Most of the above is true – or appears so. Oliver Daily News is in the middle of a ‘normal’ button renewal programme ……….but we changed our payment format prior to Covid-19.

So far about one third of advertisers have paid or agreed to renew soon.

To the remainder – just let us know your intentions – ODN ‘may’ not survive in a savage turndown of all business activity.

If you need help – we want to hear about it.

To the many businesses that have never advertised on Oliver Daily News – now is the time to develop new customers and a new relationship to ODN – ten years in business – 5000 readers a day and yup……… those number are climbing….. not falling.

To the readers, advertisers and supporters – even the lookie loo’s .

All the best.