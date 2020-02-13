To fix or replace? Repairs and modernization required

A number of people met Tuesday to discuss the future of the Oliver Arena which functions fairly well but is getting older – day by day – and that brings with it maintenance costs that escalate over the years along with – keeping up to “code” standards that change over time.

Mayor Martin Johansen and Rural Director Rick Knodel met with Parks Administration to find out what reports and information are available to determine exactly what kind of “ask” will be necessary to get the assent of rate payers in both funding jurisdictions and the affect of grant opportunities.

The amount to fix, the $$ required for modernization really depends on the expectations of planners. The cost of doing what you must and the $$ for what changes some desire for the structure.

It is likely a report will be available sometime this year based on the request of the Arena’s owners and a vote to receive assent not likely until the spring of 2021.