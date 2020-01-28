To enter a plea? February 24 in Supreme Court

A former treasurer of the Oliver Elementary School Parent Advisory Committee is expected to plead guilty to charges laid against her.

Belinda Yorke is charged with one count each of fraud and theft over $5,000, related to her time as treasurer of Oliver Elementary School’s PAC between June 2016 and her resignation in January 2018

Charges were announced in September 2019.

RCMP said members of the PAC reported the apparent theft in January 2018. An 18-month-long investigation followed before charges were sworn in August 2019.

The amount of money that went missing has not been disclosed.