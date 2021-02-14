To be discussed

Oliver Parks and Recreation

Meeting on Tuesday – see comment section

. Arena to close early this year – Based on strict orders from Provincial Health Office – Oliver’s arena will cease operations for this season February 28th

. Lighting in Parks – demand for more, demand for shorter hours of illumination. A fair amount of concern and communication from citizens that the community park could have more lighting and that the time for illumination should not be all night. Staff are recommending a timer that activates the lights at dusk and all will turn off at 10pm