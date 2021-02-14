To be discussed

Oliver Parks and Recreation
Meeting on Tuesday – see comment section
. Arena to close early this year – Based on strict orders from Provincial Health Office – Oliver’s arena will cease operations for this season February 28th
. Lighting in Parks – demand for more, demand for shorter hours of illumination. A fair amount of concern and communication from citizens that the community park could have more lighting and that the time for illumination should not be all night. Staff are recommending a timer that activates the lights at dusk and all will turn off at 10pm
Comments
Cindy Gosling says
Use this money to fix the Oliver Arena,
Carol Sheridan says
These selective items you have posted above “for discussion” are on the agenda for Tuesday night and will all require formal direction from the Society before any decisions are made public.
Publisher: Is Monday a holiday ? At 74 every day is a holiday Carol and u will get there.
If you can open the pdf – I could have used much more info from the report. But you locked the PDF !
And NO thank you to a “media partner” helping with fund raising items….