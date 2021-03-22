To be discussed -this afternoon

That Town of Oliver staff be directed to bring an amendment forward to the Traffic Bylaw to prohibit recreational vehicles, utility trailers and similar vehicles from being parked in boulevard areas;

and

That Staff be directed to amend to the Subdivision and Development Servicing Standards to

include maximum driveway widths;

and

That Staff be directed to implement a driveway permitting process, including bringing forth an

amendment to the Fees and Charges Bylaw;

and

That Staff be directed to research options for implementing grants for boulevard

enhancements.

Background:

Boulevard landscaping has also not been enforced in recent years, leading to the unauthorized paving and installation of landscape rock or boulders. Part of the reason why residents have done so is due to the costs associated with irrigating these areas. That being said, many residents have taken the initiative to landscape these areas according to the bylaw, either with grass or xeriscaping with plants and shrubs.

Many of the boulevards in the Town are utilized for parking, whether or not a curb exists, and whether or not there is sufficient width to park a vehicle safety off the roadway. Many of the boulevards are used as a place to store recreational vehicles or utility trailers. Many of the boulevards are also neglected, not landscaped, and a place for puncturevine and weeds to grow. It is possible that residents are not aware of the bylaw requirements or may not be aware that they are permitted to install grass, plants and flowers along the boulevard as it is outside of their property boundary.

Source: Town of Oliver staff report