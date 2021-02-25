Title to land not extinguished

Please note this map is from 1847

Both English and Native place names used

Below an excerpt from a OHS article in the 1945 edition of the Okanagan Historical Society.

It is a fascinating expose of racism.

The part I have used on ODN does not contain anything that reflections negatively on indigenous people.

These old reports and historical documents reflect poorly on the settlers – who walked into the valley and took the land.

Thanks to UBC and the

Okanagan Historical Society

Article written by Leonard Norris of Vernon one of the founders of the OHS