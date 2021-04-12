Tip of the lip

· Completed oversight for the Loose Bay Campground, which closed on October 31, 2020. A total of 1,451 persons stayed at Loose Bay for a total 13,424 nights with no COVID-19 exposures or outbreaks

Grants

· Continued work on the Similkameen flood response and mapping projects through UBCM grant. ($138,957)

· Continued work on the Park Rill, Horn Creek, Kerns Creek Flood Mapping and Report

2021 SILGA COMMUNITY EXCELLENCE AWARD WINNERS

The SILGA Board of Directors are pleased to announce the following winner of the 2021 SILGA Community Excellence Award

Social Responsibility

Town of Oliver

Salmon Chief Sculpture Bridge Park