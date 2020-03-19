Time to dine out March 19, 2020, 2:59 pm Pappas Firehall Bistro dining room is open regular hours! We have enhanced sanitation every two hours and tables are six feet apart. “our dining room is open” Owner Fotis Sotiros
Comments
Edna Goertzen says
I would like to give congratulations to Buy-Low. They have shelves stocked, meat dept & produce is. Stocked. The store is clean. You guys are doing an awesome job. Thank you.
Publisher: I like to shop for meat at Buy Low in Osoyoos – now Edna who is the meat manager?