YOUTHS

The youths complain and criticize,

But little do they realize

That youths before had done the same.

Time has not changed the game.

Each generation has its inventions

That put a kink in nature’s creations.

The inventors are seemingly proud and wise,

But wait ‘til the youths criticize.

The clothes, music, walk and talk

Have all been changed since grand dad walked.

When youths have reached their twilight years,

Will they also hear and fear;

The youths complain and criticize,

But little do they realize

That youths before had done the same.

Time has not changed the game.

Sylvia Treptow (nee Woods)

1969, updated 2020