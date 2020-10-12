Thursday – first opportunity to vote October 12, 2020, 7:10 amOctober 15 – 8 am to 8 pm at Oliver’s Community Hall Same time and dates at the Sonora Centre in Osoyoos and then each day after until Wednesday October 21 General Election Day is October 24 – a Saturday Lots of time to get to the polls…..
Comments
Sylvia Treptow says
BC Elections has a temporary office located in the new museum across the street from Osoyoos city hall on Main St. I went there late last week to enquire about obtaining a mail in ballot or time/place of advanced poll. Staff were kind enough to inform me it was possible to vote immediately at BC Elections office, which I did. So many options are available to voters for the current election.