Thursday – first opportunity to vote

October 15 – 8 am to 8 pm at Oliver’s Community Hall

Same time and dates at the Sonora Centre in Osoyoos

and then each day after until Wednesday October 21

General Election Day is October 24 – a Saturday

Lots of time to get to the polls…..

  1. BC Elections has a temporary office located in the new museum across the street from Osoyoos city hall on Main St. I went there late last week to enquire about obtaining a mail in ballot or time/place of advanced poll. Staff were kind enough to inform me it was possible to vote immediately at BC Elections office, which I did. So many options are available to voters for the current election.

