Thunder, wind showers – what is next?

Today

A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy near noon with 60 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Local smoke. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then increasing to 40 gusting to 60 this afternoon. High 29. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight

Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers this evening. Clearing near midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Local smoke this evening. Wind south 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming light this evening. Low 14.