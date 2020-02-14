Thriving business at OCC

Inmates are running a craft business at the Okanagan Correctional Centre.

For little more than the price of materials, members of the public can order items produced in the jail’s multi-purpose shop, where inmates learn skills like metalwork, woodwork and tailoring as part of a program designed to make them more employable once they’re released.

The most popular item is a metal, pentagon-shaped fire pit that sells for $124.37. The one displayed above is larger and more expensive but available retail at Hair Friends In Oliver.

Last year, inmates completed 127 metalwork projects and 132 woodworking projects.

With files from the Penticton Herald