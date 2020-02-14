Thriving business at OCC

Inmates are running a craft business at the Okanagan Correctional Centre.
For little more than the price of materials, members of the public can order items produced in the jail’s multi-purpose shop, where inmates learn skills like metalwork, woodwork and tailoring as part of a program designed to make them more employable once they’re released.
The most popular item is a metal, pentagon-shaped fire pit that sells for $124.37. The one displayed above is larger and more expensive but available retail at Hair Friends In Oliver.
Last year, inmates completed 127 metalwork projects and 132 woodworking projects.
With files from the Penticton Herald
Comments
Susan Bayliss says
I just looked for a website hoping to find the merchandise they’re selling, but it doesn’t appear there is one. Hopefully they can get a way for their work to be marketed because this is a great opportunity.
Publisher: There are three BBQ in size at Hair Friends. Ask for Karen and she might be able to help you with a connection to the trades programme. Would think the supply of material might be limited and maybe not enough for internet purchasing at this stage of the game.