Town of Oliver Water System Customers Only

Stage 1 Effective Immediately

Town of Oliver Water System Customers are currently in Stage 1 water restrictions that affects outdoor watering only. Properties that have water flowing through a water meter are using domestic groundwater for irrigating and must restrict their irrigating to three days a week using even and odd house numbering as a guideline.

Odd Numbered Houses – Monday, Wednesday and Saturday

Even Numbered Houses – Tuesday, Friday and Sunday

Residents are encouraged to adjust their residential underground irrigation systems to water lawns, trees and shrubs between Midnight and 7:00 a.m. on their watering day.

Properties that are using water from the Town’s irrigation system or pumping from the canal should consider reducing water use, this is voluntary at this time. Irrigation users still need to be aware of their total water usage and try to find ways to improve watering times and systems as the Town’s irrigation canal can still only produce 70% of full capacity due to the damaged siphon during the 2016 Gallagher Lake Rock Slide.

Background:

In 2017, the Town completed a Drought Management Plan that consists of methods to reduce the effects of drought conditions on all system users. One of the methods is to implement water restrictions in response to environmental factors which include both Okanagan Lake and groundwater well levels. For more information on watering tips and drought information please visit the following websites