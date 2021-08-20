Three day Fall art show

The Oliver Community Arts Council announces a SMALL FALL Art Show and Sale (FASS) on Friday October 1 to Sunday October 3, 2021. The show and sale runs concurrently with Oliver’s Fall Festival Weekend. It’s a great time to showcase (and sell) your artwork! We have expanded to THREE days of exhibit and sales.

NEW for 2021:

VENUE: The STUDIO at our very own Quail’s Nest Arts Centre, 5840 Airport Street, Oliver BC. The FASS will be on the fall festival weekend map route, and included in all the usual festival promotions, so we do expect to have lots of visitors.

ART SIZE: Smaller this year!! Any 2-D art maximum is 36 inches (to fit in the wall spaces. The 3-D artwork maximum is 24 inches horizontally and 60 inches vertically, no more than 40 pounds.

NUMBER: One work of art per person — for now . We have half the space, and want to allow as many artists to show as we can. Have a second piece? If we do not fill all the spaces before Friday September 10, artists that meet the deadline will be invited to submit one additional work.

ADULTS: Youth categories will be omitted this year, due to space constraints.

DELIVERY: Choose from many more times to deliver and pick up your art.

AWARDS: We will present the “Janice Goodman awards“, three quail trophies to commemorate a longtime FASS volunteer. These awards will be “people’s choice”, using a simple ballot.

Visual artists in all media are encouraged to enter. New artists are always welcome. Because we have limited space this year (50 – 60 works of art, instead of 100 – 120) we are limiting entries to:

There will be NO THEME, just “Artist’s Choice”. This is to make it easier for you to enter any new work. We will delay the theme year until 2022, when we hope to be back in our usual venue with a really big show.

Categories include Photography, Oils, Acrylics, Watercolours, Three-Dimensional, (including pottery, sculpting, jewelry, wood, iron, glasswork) Mixed/Other Media, and Fibre Arts (including quilting, weaving, fashion design, and more).

Entry forms must be received by Friday, September 10, 2021.

Early bird draw! Submit your form and fee before that date for a chance to win back your entry fee OR enter a second piece for free.

Artwork need not be completed by the entry deadline. Artwork is delivered to the venue the day before the show, Thursday September 30. This gives artists up to three extra weeks to complete their piece.

Membership in the Oliver Community Arts Council is not required but does reduce the entry fee for submissions. If you ARE a current member, your entry fee is $20 instead of $25. If you become an OCAC member when submitting your FASS entry form in 2021 FASS, your membership remains current to the end of 2022 and can be applied again for your 2022 FASS entry. If you are uncertain of your current membership status, please contact us.