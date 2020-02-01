“WHEREAS there is a large amount of smoke created during forest fuel reduction burns and/or agricultural burns; and

WHEREAS there are minimal days that the venting index permits burning resulting in a large number of burns being undertaken during the permitted times, which results in a tremendous amount of smoke being produced, as all burning is taking place within a short period of time; and

WHEREAS forced air curtain burner or trench burner systems greatly reduce the smoke created during combustion by improving the efficiency of a fire resulting in clean burns with very little atmospheric particulate being produced;

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that the Province of British Columbia be requested to allow burning outside of the venting days with the use of forced air systems, such as trench or curtain burners.

***

“WHEREAS the Province of British Columbia has enacted Bill 41-2019, the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act to align B.C.’s laws with the United Nations declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP); and

WHEREAS UNDRIP includes Article 5: Indigenous peoples have the right to maintain and strengthen their distinct political, legal, economic, social and culture institutions while retaining their right to participate fully, if they so choose, in the political, economic, social and cultural life of the State; and

WHEREAS the Local Government Act does not allow for Indigenous peoples’ representation at regional district tables when the regional district is situated in non-treaty territory;

THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that, in consultation with B.C. Indigenous peoples, UBCM and the Province explore amending the Local Government Act to include self-determined participation by B.C. Indigenous peoples as voting regional district directors.”

Source: RDOS – some ideas for the future – heading to – the government of BC