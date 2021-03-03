Freezin’ for the seazin

Support local law enforcement individuals – dunkin’ for Special Olympics

At the Oliver Fire Hall, rear parking lot

“Friday March 5th at 14:00 ……….. sent to RCMP

We will have a Sheriff’s unit there all shiny and hopefully one of your units as well….”

“The dunk tank in the middle of both units, before picture taken, and everyone will dunk fast as we can then get an after picture taken as well.”

Dan Traklo

OFD says anyone participating can then go change in the fire hall.

Donation boot/bin will be there for everyone that wants to donate