Thomas Creek Fire east of Skaha Lake

Thomas Creek (K51794)

Last updated: Monday, July 12, 2021 at 4:16 PM

Location: 1.5 kilometres east of Skaha Lake

Discovered: Sunday, July 11, 2021

Size: 500.0 hectares (estimated) no growth reported since last report

This fire is classified as Out of Control.

The lack of winds and cooler temperatures overnight resulted in no growth seen on site.

Heavy equipment is working in the southwest corner and continuing upslope with their objectives.

Interface Fire

Evacuation Alert is in effect.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) has downgraded an Evacuation Order for 77 properties in Electoral Area “D” to an Evacuation Alert. An Evacuation Alert for 627 other properties in Electoral Area “D” remains in effect. Please contact the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen for more information.

The cause of this fire is under investigation at this time.

Resources

• 33 firefighters

• 3 helicopters

• 8 heavy equipment

There are currently 33 personnel responding to this incident, with assistance from three helicopters, 8 pieces of heavy equipment, Structure Protection Units and the local Fire Department.

4 BC Wildfire personnel and a Structure Protection Unit remained on site overnight.