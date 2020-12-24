This year (2020) in review

,

No one took the bait

So I shall…………………

 

  1. Covid 19 – Vaccines arrive and applied
  2. Same old gang at RDOS and Towns of Osoyoos and Oliver
  3. New NDP MLA for Okanagan Boundary – Roly Russell – parliamentary secretary
  4. Former Councillors in Oliver – DUI Bennest, CC charges for Randy Toor
  5. No community  events, No theater, No church, No concerts
  6. No sports, no hockey, no ?
  7. Retail- mask required
  8. Walking – get out into the open
  9. Be safe, Be careful, Be Nice
  10. I have not heard the pots and pans been clanging lately !!!

 

