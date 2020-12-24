This year (2020) in review

No one took the bait
So I shall…………………
- Covid 19 – Vaccines arrive and applied
- Same old gang at RDOS and Towns of Osoyoos and Oliver
- New NDP MLA for Okanagan Boundary – Roly Russell – parliamentary secretary
- Former Councillors in Oliver – DUI Bennest, CC charges for Randy Toor
- No community events, No theater, No church, No concerts
- No sports, no hockey, no ?
- Retail- mask required
- Walking – get out into the open
- Be safe, Be careful, Be Nice
- I have not heard the pots and pans been clanging lately !!!
