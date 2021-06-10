Third gangland slaying in Naramata

File # 2021-9099

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit (SED MCU) has been called to assist the Penticton RCMP following the discovery of a woman’s body at a residence in Naramata yesterday.

Just before 5 p.m. on June 9, 2021 investigators attended a residence in the 3900-block of 3 Street in Naramata in relation to the double homicide which occurred last month. Officers found the home was insecure however no one answered the door. Officers entered the residence to ensure the well-being of the occupants, once inside, the body of an adult woman was discovered. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Investigators from the SED Major Crime and BC RCMP Major Crime units are working closely and sharing information regularly given the links between today’s and last month’s homicides , says Acting Officer in Charge (A/OIC) Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon. The investigation into the May deaths of Erick and Carlos Fryer is progressing and we know that their deaths were not a random act and likely connected to local drug and gang activities.

While a preliminary identification of the woman has been completed, investigators are continuing to work with the BC Coroners Service to conclusively confirm. The homicide scene has been secured and investigators along with forensic specialists will be on site to gather any evidence.

We know that news of another homicide in the community of Naramata will be concerning , says Supt. Brian Hunter, Officer in Charge of the Penticton RCMP. These appear to be targeted acts, and this type of violence, related to drug and gang activities, is not normal in our community. Additional police resources have been brought into the area and you can expect to see a higher police presence in the days ahead. Now is the time for anyone with information to come forward.

Using a three-tiered approach of prevention, intervention and suppression, the CFSEU-BC’s Uniformed Gang Enforcement Team (UGET) is in Naramata and the neighbouring communities to assist Penticton RCMP and the SED Major Crime investigators in gathering intelligence and other enforcement action.

Anyone who has information, or may have dash cam or other video footage is asked to contact the SED MCU tipline at 1-877-987-8477.

S/Sgt. Janelle Shoihet

Senior Media Relations Officer