Valid

Valid means genuine, true, having been checked out. If you validate me that could mean that you verify that I am who or what I am (yes, Joseph is an accordion player). It could also mean that you see me as a real and worthy human being and help me to realize it. We can validate a parking voucher by getting it stamped at the kiosk in the mall. That means we actually were shopping there, not going across the street

Invalid means not genuine, not valid, not accepted as real. Invalid, as a noun, means injured in such a way that the person cannot function fully. To be invalided is to be released from the Armed Forces due to a permanent injury. I can invalidate someone by discounting them, not seeing them as up to some kind of standard. Invalidation is the basis of prejudice and discrimination of all kinds

When it comes to whether or not I validate or invalidate you, sheesh, where do I get such power. Besides, who cares whether or not I validate or invalidate another person. Maybe the one who validates is one kind of person and the one who invalidates is another kind. I say the one who invalidates is sad, lonely, scared and rather unsure of what to do in order to get themselves some validation

I don’t actually ‘make’ something valid or otherwise. I form an opinion and decide that something is invalid or valid. How did I gain such power? Well, nobody knows unless I tell them what my opinion is, though it would show in my behaviours. Plus, my opinion, again, does not ‘make’ anything valid or invalid. That is just me believing I have some kind of extraordinary hold on all in the Universe. Not likely, huh.

So where does one go to be validated? For parking tickets it is the kiosk in the mall. For people, where? Seems to be two sources of validation for people. Either others validate me… or I do. As I think about it, if I can validate myself, I mean truly and fully feel valid, there is a good chance that I can see you as valid too. Without that self validation, not so much. We have the doorway, validate yourself and the world becomes full of valid people.

by Joseph Seiler

Editor’s Note: This picture of a friendly guy is validation.

This article published today is validation of an idea that I think I planted today

The article today is validation of a creative mind.