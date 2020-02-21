Think about it

Noticing by showing

Boughb is an odd duck. He notices that the sound of ‘bough’ in the word bought sounds like the middle of his name, Bob. So he starts spelling his name Boughb. Yes, an odd duck for sure thought Mary. Mary started to bug him about that and would spell his name Boughbb to represent Bobby. Not well received. And not to be outdone, he came back with Boughb Beigh. Mary admitted that was a gotcha

Boughb says he is a pro at noticing. That is another way to say that he is a present moment person. Mary says that Boughb does not notice everything. That would be impossible. He chooses what to apply his attention to and is then vigilant about it. That is what Mary noticed. Paying attention to noticing one thing almost shuts down all noticing of other things. That was a gotcha for Mary. Boughb just said ‘oh…’

Boughb was growling around the kitchen. “What’s going on?” asked Mary. “I thought my car was so awesome and so unique and since I picked it up yesterday I have started seeing the exact same car, even the same colour, everywhere. Ahhhhhh!”. Mary nodded, waited a bit, and then explained, “that is your Reticular Activating System doing that.” “Wha…?”, was all Boughb could manage in response

Mary was tired of being just Mary. She wanted a fancied up version like Baughb. So she decided to start noticing the sounds of syllables, something that most people would not put attention toward. “I like the word ‘fair’ and how that sounds like the first part of Mary”, she said out loud. Lots of syllables sound like ‘e’ and Boughb had taken the sound of Leigh. What about in the first syllable of Beatrice. Ha!

Mairea was delighted to spell her new name out loud every chance she could. So it might be true that ‘noticing’ can find us anything we want? It birthed Mairea for Mary. Very exciting. Those syllables were not manufactured by the Universe because of her noticing quest. They have always been available but Mairea had never given effort to noticing them. Her world was brand new by just noticing.

Joseph Seiler