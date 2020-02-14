Think about it

Attraction

There is a movie called The Secret about the Law of Attraction. It was wildly popular a few years ago because it promised we could have anything we wanted, if we just followed the formula. The movie featured an example of a man who had crashed his small plane and not expected to live 24 hours. That man lived and walked and enjoyed life for many years, apparently because of his adherence to the Secret.

The cool thing is that the secret is not a secret at all, if we just think about how our lives seem to work. Imagine a room full of people. Some seem to be magnets for joy and company and success. Those people just somehow have it all. Elsewhere in that same room are people who are barely warm, not magnets at all. Grouchy and pushing others away by their actions. Which set seems to know the Secret?

We attract what we think about and believe we will get. Ever meet someone who is always down on the weather? I mean, no matter what the day is like for you and me, their weather is awful all the time. Even on the finest of days they have a ‘ya but’ about it. What is their life like? Yuh. Extend the example to any measure of success. What are your thoughts expecting? What are your ‘ya buts’?

We live our lives mostly in our mind. We entertain and nurture a suite of thoughts that define who and what we are. These provide the marching orders and boundaries to the way we choose to live. Henry Ford famously said, ‘if you say you can or say you can’t, you are right’. Oh oh. There is a Star Trek episode where bullets will only kill if believed to be real. Spock mind melds his discipline to believe the bullets are not real.

The Secret is to experience, in advance, that which we want, or more accurately, what we believe we can have. An important and often discounted part of this is the consistency. If we doubt, that doubt becomes a part of that which we are asking for. Doubt sounds like, ‘oh, that won’t happen for me’. That statement becomes part of the outcome. The Secret is that we do create our future and that might be the bad news.

Joseph Seiler