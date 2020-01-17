Think about it

Increment

Would you rather a pay increase or a pay increment? Neither say exactly how much you would gain but, to me, increment is way less than increase. So increment is a small increase and we have the word incremental. Nature is a master of the increment. The days become incrementally longer as time passes from Winter to Spring. We like this kind of increment. Inflation can incrementally erode real income

Incremental change can be welcomed and helpful or a terror. And let us be clear, everything happens by increments. Global warming has arrived and continues, by increments. Increments seem to be pointed toward some destination. They pile up and are the affecters of effects. If I pay them no mind I can find myself somewhere I don’t want to be. Consider your long term health and the increments you give to it

Increments are the stuff of lasting change. We do not quickly change the state of our country from deep inflation into prosperity. It takes many increments, consistently pointed in the same direction, toward a clear goal. Bodybuilders do not become competition winners by going to the gym one day for a few minutes. Schwarzenegger invested over six hours per day into the body building that made him famous

Snow is accumulated through increments, flakes. If we don’t shovel a path out, the accumulation could eventually block our way and in the extreme we might die. Incremental change can be the death of us or used to our benefit, be our glorious victorious life. Henry Ford reminds us that if we say we can or we say we can’t, we are right. Those thoughts fuel the kind of increments we experience and build our lives

To instantly run my first marathon was impossible. After 12 weeks of incrementally increasing my run distance, I did it. Hooray. And… in the weeks that followed, my ability to run that distance incrementally faded. That’s the thing, the incremental changes keep going. We have the option to choose the destination. When we don’t consciously, deliberately, choose the direction of the increments, oh oh can be the result.

Joseph Seiler