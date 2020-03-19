Things to know

,

  • B.C. has confirmed a total of 231 cases of COVID-19
  • 7 people have died of the disease, 13 are in hospital and five have fully recovered
  • The B.C. government has declared a provincial state of emergency
  • Some cities are planning to declare local states of emergency
  • The U.S.-Canada border is closing to non-essential visitors
  • British Columbians overseas are struggling to get home to Canada
  • Bars ordered closed with restrictions imposed on restaurant seating and required social distancing
  • Many social clubs have closed and the government is restricting assemblies, theatres etc.
  • Government is recommending that all non essential social activity be limited
  • Stay at home if possible
  • Take necessary cleanliness regimes with extra precautions on human touch and contact
  • Find reliable sources of news and information – avoid social media and “fake news”

***

Confirmed cases by region in BC

* Vancouver Coastal Health: 144

* Fraser Health: 58

* Island Health: 16

* Interior Health: 9

* Northern Health: 4

Testing

* At least 17,000 British Columbians have been tested.

