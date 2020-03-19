Things to know

- B.C. has confirmed a total of 231 cases of COVID-19
- 7 people have died of the disease, 13 are in hospital and five have fully recovered
- The B.C. government has declared a provincial state of emergency
- Some cities are planning to declare local states of emergency
- The U.S.-Canada border is closing to non-essential visitors
- British Columbians overseas are struggling to get home to Canada
- Bars ordered closed with restrictions imposed on restaurant seating and required social distancing
- Many social clubs have closed and the government is restricting assemblies, theatres etc.
- Government is recommending that all non essential social activity be limited
- Stay at home if possible
- Take necessary cleanliness regimes with extra precautions on human touch and contact
- Find reliable sources of news and information – avoid social media and “fake news”
***
Confirmed cases by region in BC
* Vancouver Coastal Health: 144
* Fraser Health: 58
* Island Health: 16
* Interior Health: 9
* Northern Health: 4
Testing
* At least 17,000 British Columbians have been tested.
Leave a Reply