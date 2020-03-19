Things to know

B.C. has confirmed a total of 231 cases of COVID-19

7 people have died of the disease, 13 are in hospital and five have fully recovered

The B.C. government has declared a provincial state of emergency

Some cities are planning to declare local states of emergency

The U.S.-Canada border is closing to non-essential visitors

British Columbians overseas are struggling to get home to Canada



Bars ordered closed with restrictions imposed on restaurant seating and required social distancing

Many social clubs have closed and the government is restricting assemblies, theatres etc.

Government is recommending that all non essential social activity be limited

Stay at home if possible

Take necessary cleanliness regimes with extra precautions on human touch and contact

Find reliable sources of news and information – avoid social media and “fake news”

***

Confirmed cases by region in BC

* Vancouver Coastal Health: 144

* Fraser Health: 58

* Island Health: 16

* Interior Health: 9

* Northern Health: 4

Testing

* At least 17,000 British Columbians have been tested.