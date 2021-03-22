…………..they’re back

The Town of Osoyoos, Town of Oliver and Osoyoos Indian Band wish to undertake a process to

assess the feasibility of building and operating a regional aquatic centre. Volunteers needed to sit on citizen advisory committee.

The Town of Oliver is seeking one member of the public to serve on the South Okanagan Aquatic Centre Advisory Committee. Interested persons must live within the Town of Oliver limits and will be working with representatives of the Town of Oliver, Town of Osoyoos and the Osoyoos Indian Band. The Committee will act in an advisory and leadership role to facilitate the process of completing a South Okanagan Aquatic Centre feasibility study.

The Service Area Participants’ communities have long expressed a desire for a year-round indoor

aquatic facility to enhance quality of life, provide leisure and fitness activities, attract amenity

migrants to the region, promote economic development and serve the visitor population including a

growing winter season ‘snowbird’ population.

For some years now, there has been interest in the communities of the Service Area Participants to

explore opportunities regarding the development of a public aquatic centre for the region. It is

recognized that development of an aquatic centre would assist in the social and economic growth of

the region’s residents, however there are many planning, asset and financial factors that need to be

understood. The Service Area Participants are now ready to approach these discussions in a more

formal regional setting, commencing with a feasibility study for a South Okanagan Aquatic Centre.

The primary objective of the effort is to deliver an Aquatic Centre Feasibility Study which identifies;

potential key features of the aquatic centre, assessed locations, initial servicing and cost estimates,

public input, and key data/ analysis, in order to determine if there is sufficient community support

for the Service Area Participants to proceed with the project. Proceeding with the project could

include: gaining elector consent and commencing schematic/concept design phase services.

The process will build upon previous efforts to assess the feasibility of developing aquatic centres in

Osoyoos and Oliver such as that undertaken in the:

• Oliver and District Parks and Recreation Society Aquatic Centre Feasibility Study -May 2006;

and the

• Osoyoos Aquatic Centre Feasibility Study – November 2007