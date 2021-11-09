Then Came November

The wild month tinged with melancholy
and the promise of shortened days, dull and dark.
Just barely a day old
it brought the long awaited rattle of rain on my roof
and then later that week, a hard frost
which finally decimated my summer Begonias.
A mad rush of snow birds head south
in their heavyweight RV’s.
And none too soon
as just one day later winter made an early debut
with a superficial snowfall,
delicate as lace, but rapidly melting.
My stripped and beautiful birches,
grieving the loss of their dearly departed leaves,
creak and groan in the wind.
A sobering reminder that we will soon be plunged
into the cold shadows of winter
where the bone structure of the landscape
can be felt from every angle.
Where bitter blasts bite
at exposed hands and faces
and hard frosts extinguish what’s left of the year.
We will return once again
to a plain sense of things.
Julie Martineau/November 2013
Photo of the remains of a KVR wood bridge adjacent to the Thompson Ranch
John Chapman says
Beautiful photo Julie! But isn’t it wonderful that we have 4 distinct seasons here in the Okanagan, instead of the bland sameness of some southern regions. Each season has its purpose, colours and beauty leading to rest, refreshment and growth in the cycle of the year.
Dorothy Taylor says
Photo well captured Julie.Thanks for sharing!
Your words of wisdom are something to think about!