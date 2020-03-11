Theft interrupted – woman dragged for two blocks

Penticton RCMP seek two men involved in a robbery that left a woman dragging from a car.

On March 9, 2020 at 1:39pm, Penticton RCMP received multiple calls of a woman screaming on Kinney Avenue while she appeared to be fighting with a man. The woman had interrupted two males who were in the midst of committing a theft of a licence plate. When she attempted to film them with her cell phone, one of the males grabbed her phone. The woman fought to retain her phone and did not let go even after the male jumped into the passenger side of a vehicle to flee, dragging her for nearly two blocks before being pushed out. The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police are searching for two men and a white 4 door suv, possibly a Cadillac with tinted side windows and a missing or smashed rear window.

The men are described as follows:

Suspect #1

White male, less than 6′ tall and slim wearing all black and a hat with a hoodie style jacket.

Suspect #2

White male, slim with short hair that was dyed dirty blonde, wearing a black hoodie, black shoes, black hat and sunglasses.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Sgt. Jason Bayda

Media Rep