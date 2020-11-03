The turn of the sod – the ‘early edition’

Heavy duty equipment starts large 10 million dollar project of re routing the canal around the Gallagher Lake Cliff face.

2020 – Tuesday November 3 at 4pm

In January of 2016, a portion of the irrigation works located within the existing canal right of way known as the Gallagher Lake siphon was severely damaged by a rock fall. Council endorsed the Gallagher Low Head Siphon as the project to be undertaken for a permanent fix for the irrigation siphon. The Town and Osoyoos Indian Band have reached an agreement in principle that would allow the Town to re-route a portion of the irrigation system through a different portion of the Reserve.