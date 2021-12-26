The Steele Report – Final Edition

The shadow of time is bringing the curtain down on what has become a daily tradition in our lives. We will soon, no longer electronically thumb through the pages of the Oliver Daily News. The Steele Report looked for topics in the news and on lesser known reported on events past and present.

I enjoyed interacting with the reader bringing background as to why some things were happening not just looking at the events from it is what it is. Whether the you agreed with me or not we often had a good discussion and a good discussion is what the Steele Report was all about.

I would like to take a moment out to thank you for your interest in my musings and also thank the editor for the opportunity to present my columns, and for the literary freedom to speak my mind. It appears our journey together has come to an end so its time to turn the writers lamp off and say goodbye.

Happy New Year to all of you……

Fred Steele

A link is provided here to follow Fred on his Tractor Seat – a column on MrShades.com

The website is operated by Jordan Shade – a former resident of Oliver

Publisher: Thanks Fred for all of your time and words given freely. Next project is a book with a lot of content on people I have met on radio, in the world of civic politics and through the exposure of ODN.

I will give you a copy – not sure when it will be published.

Jack Bennest