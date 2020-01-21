The Steele report

This report is a direct response to an article in the ODN about the need for volunteers in Osoyoos or more civic involvement to put them on. I have written about this before but the situation is worse now.

It is like watching a slow motion train wreck right on your doorstep. Solving the problem does not start with these groups going to respective local governments. The root of the problem started years ago. It’s sort of like watching a neighborhood implode. Sidewalks cracked, houses go unpainted, some just abandoned, stores close up shop and grass is converted to giant weed patches, crime rates creep up……well you get the picture.

The community events are sponsored by community groups, and they operate on pride. Their love of community sponsors events to bring people together. When the same people do all the work they do burn out, they even age faster than they otherwise would. When the events die out – the whole community says there is nothing to do. Today people turn to the government.

Well folks the community groups formed to structure events – because the truth is government can’t do everything and it’s not their job to entertain us all.

No…… I am not saying the six groups that sounded the alarm should not consult with local government. These groups are trying to save community events an admiral pursuit. What really needs to happen is people need to get off the couch and lend a hand. It is the same as an old community barn raising, or sprucing up the neighborhood. The most popular excuse is “I’m too busy”

I would like to inform everyone that the volunteers are busy people too.

There are self interest benefits to being a volunteer. It’s where friendships are made, it’s where you can learn leadership skills and public speaking. It’s where you learn how to transform a project on paper into a street spectacle and how to manage individual problems, through learning experiences.

Personally I learned a lot of things when I was a Kinsman, or the SHARE Board of directors, the Foster Parents Federation and other groups. So how did it benefit me personally? I developed friendships, I learned problem solving, and later I used many of those skills in elected office in the Tree Fruit Industry. I learned how government works and how to work with government instead of complaining about government,

If you want a strong community and a great place for your family to grow and prosper, you really need to invest in it by being part of it. One thing the local governments and groups can do is sponsor a volunteer information day so people know what is expected of them

I leave you with this thought.

Many years ago when I was young an old guy once told me “If you want to make sure something is done and done right, ask someone who’s busy to do it.”

Why is that? ……because they have enough pride to honor their commitment.

Fred Steele