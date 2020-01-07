The Steele report

Have you ever secretly wanted to vent your jealousy toward a family member? This is the season to do that and look like an angel. First target those perfect people, you know the ones who always look great even if they just fell off a horse. You know the right weight, perfect tan, you get the picture.

The best way to get to their heart is with sweetness this time of year. To get them off their game without suspecting you, you must satisfy two competing elements. Temptation and Satisfaction. Pick your unsuspecting victim with fantastic wrapping paper filled with only the best. I know it works it happened to me. I swear my dilemma comes from a Christmas gift conspiracy. Family members passed the same gift idea down the line faster than the internet. Things like what does grandpa like best? M&M’s, Hedgehogs licorice pieces, Brazil nuts, Russell Stover assorted candies, even jellybeans if there are some in bulk, not to mention Turkish Delight. This is my dilemma, I know I have to lose a few pounds, well truthfully ten to fifteen. Last year I asked for socks I still have about twenty pair and several for one foot only. Can’t throw them out because the washing machine might return the lost ones.

I digress. Getting back to this year. My Sister knows I like Russell Stover candy that’s a given, I made a suggestion for one of the great grand kids to give me a chocolate bar. From that suggestion the candy conspiracy began. It is how a treat became a weapon. I have candy from everywhere. Two things for sure. I will do my exercises, and I know temptation will overcome my reasoning.

After all the commodity in question can’t simply be wasted can it? There is one other thing I can do. That is add it to the stash I already have squirreled away.

When I stared at this much candy buzz pleasure, I thought it could be used as a sweet tooth weapon against all those willpower-ed relatives and friends that I know will reach their goal, while I run halfway across the Province to lose one pound.

I have rationalized my preconceived failure if I don’t lose the weight there will be more of me to love. For those on the treadmill keep at it up there is a whole year to go. Now what do I sample first? Chocolate, jellybeans, why not both?

For those of the Orthodox Christian Faith who celebrate Christmas according to the Julian Calendar wish them a Merry Christmas on January 7th,

Fred Steele