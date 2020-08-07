The Steele report

In my last article I addressed the issue of how much ‘bull’ plays in the art of conversation. The response was different than I expected when it came to Donald Trump. It was suggested that I open my eyes when it came to news and what is happening.

Here is a little background. I was a broadcaster, news reporter and a news director for a time. I worked for some very conservative people and a few more liberal. Not once was I directed to kill a story or provide a skewed view of the facts.

My eyes have been open for decades.

It has also occurred to me that some don’t know the difference between news commentary and a news cast. The nightly news tells the story. In many cases the commentary shows are more important. The guests are working the stories. They get leaks from insiders, and other sources. Sometimes from the freedom of information act and other files. Sources are checked. These news hounds let the story out in pieces ….true.

If some recall, Watergate in the Nixon era. The source known as ‘deep throat’ was the deputy director of the FBI because he was exposing corruption at the highest levels. Those who leak most often do so out of conscience.

Consider there is a leak and officials complain. Notice they complain about leaks not about the facts in the story. Or they deny it. Later when confronted with the truth the response is no comment.

In the case of Trump, someone suggested – just letting him govern for four years. Well when someone is in charge and violating the law, silence is not an option. When things go unchecked and unchallenged it ultimately threatens the institutions we live by.

It is true in America and in Canada.

For our neighbors to the south, they are facing a pandemic, an economic catastrophe and a racial divide all in a vacuum without leadership or a leadership trying to hold onto a past that is no longer a reality.

The one comment with some measure of correctness would have us believe America is our big brother or a friend. I don’t think that holds water. At present they are a business customer with an unfair advantage. I cite the aluminum tariff.

Yes we should retaliate.

Retaliate by cutting aluminum supplies by fifty percent. But we must make the pain real by other production materials. The real reason this is happening is simply because the Trump campaign is falling apart.

The truth is the lies and deception is catching up with American leadership, trying to shore up its base with a party fragmented without a plan. Watching this American tragedy play out has left me with my eyes wide open. What I have seen is a country run like a game show. Lots of drama, lots of chaos but little accomplished.

Fred Steele