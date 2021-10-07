The Steele report

I heard the biggest understatement of the year the other day.

Justin Trudeau, said his vacation trip to Tofino was a mistake.

Really? Here is the guy who placed truth and reconciliation on the front burner throughout the election campaign and actually creates a holiday to stress its importance, going off on a private vacation.

Yes a private holiday even though he was invited by one of the Chief’s of the Indigenous Community to come and celebrate with them in person.

What is the perception we see first hand with this behavior? It is like the Prime Minister saying the equivalent of “I almost feel your pain.”

In the minds of many he has made a mockery out of everything he has said about the virtues of the Reconciliation Day. It strikes me as almost as bad as the actions of some who are opposed to acknowledging the wrongs and harm done.

This was not a mean spirited or deliberate act of disrespect. No it was worse. It was an action of uncaring indifference. The reason I draw a distinction is because there are many who don’t see a need for reconciliation and a measure of closure.

These individuals actually mean what they say even if some are harsh and verbally combative. Our Prime Minister said all the right things and then showed a lack of respect for those he advocated for. If he did that in place of honoring our war dead on Remembrance Day can you imagine the National outcry?

This was more than a mistake, this was outright disrespect. It is one of those cases of you are who you are by your actions and not just your words. This was a sad episode in our history and the Prime Minister can be as sorry as he likes. This was the symbol of celebration and the inaugural event and no amount of sorrow or acknowledgment of a mistake can correct it, what is done is done.

Fred Steele