The Steele report

There is nothing like a change in season to change one’s outlook on life. You know summers over when the cover on the barbeque means there is a major change in food choices,

Through the summer the old farm kitchen was full of the aroma of canning everything from peaches to dill pickles. Meals were usually light and or barbequed.

A few chilly nights and some falling colored leaves signal a return to normal . As in whatever normal means these days.

I first noticed the change when I awoke to the scent of fresh baked bread emanating up the stairs and filling the house with the revival of dietary change. It wasn’t long after the first scent of an old familiar aroma returned. The smell of a fresh pot of homemade soup simmering to enrich its flavor,

It took me back to the days of my childhood when my mother would take out her favorite flavor recipe for homemade beef vegetable soup and clutter the kitchen counter with cutting boards and utensils. The big pot was steaming on the stove waiting for my mothers culinary skills to work their magic.

That first day of fresh fall cooking also included one of my favorites fresh hot apple crisp with two scoops of ice cream.

Back to the present, it was joy to my ears this morning when I heard supper would be homemade soup with fresh baked bread and the apple crisp was being prepared.

In a world of turmoil and uncertainty with COVID coming in waves there are some things that don’t change like the seasons and how we respond to them, how the traditions of our favorite dishes return with their old familiar scents and tastes.

It got me to thinking, life continues its normal predictable path.

The real change is how we respond to it, we either adapt to change or inhale its negative impacts. Each changing season has a reason to be positive whether its the new shoots of spring, the multitude of summer activities, winters Christmas Season or the first hints of autumn spelled out in the scent of fresh baked bread and homemade soup. The changing season says there is plenty of goodness to go round how we embrace it determines how we adapt.

In conclusion there is nothing like a bowl of homemade soup and a couple of slices of homemade bread to help you see the world unfold in a different light.

Fred Steele