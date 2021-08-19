The Steele report

Unfortunately some people are starting to learn the sad truth about the sad truth. Before going any further I want to say I feel bad for them. Especially the folks who have not only lost their homes and possessions but their businesses as well do to the raging wildfires. The unfortunate truth is we all experience the feeling of “It can’t happen to me.” that is our first step back from reality.

In one case people were upset because no one came to save the town. Firefighters were combating a firestorm and no they couldn’t save the town. In fact they told everyone to leave and some hampered their own cause by not leaving and fire crews had to rescue the further depleting resources. In another case residents stayed behind. Rescue required, the fire boat had to divert it mission from saving property.

There is one thought that should be on everyone’s mind. At the present time no place is safe at the moment. Even with a plan we are at risk. Fires can block the access routes and the Oknanagan is seriously vulnerable.

In the last few days I was in West Kelowna the scene of a rampaging wildfire. The truth is West Kelowna is extremely vulnerable. There is fire north and south. There is only one main power grid to service the area. If a fire took out the grid and approached the populated areas chaos would ensue. I advised my fried to get her car out of underground parking as power loss would hamper electric door opening. Even if that worked major roads would be impacted in the short term as there is only One Bridge to safety across the lake. The north Okanagan is not alone. In the south the Nk’Mip Creek fire has threatened properties now for several days. Road closures have also over burdened traffic flow in the South Okanagan.

There is another threat that most don’t even have on their radar. Our food distribution system. Most of it trucked to warehouses in the lower mainland and trucked to the interior. The infrastructure of society is poorly planned at best not only in our region but right now around the world with COVID and it is more precarious when we are surrounded by fire.

One dis-wrought victim has asked What do we do now and where do we go we’ve lost our home our belongings and our businesses that were home based enterprises. First make sure you are registered with agencies. You are going need to contact your insurance adjuster immediately. The sad and painful truth is in the question. What was in the plan?

Living in a beautiful forested area comes with serious risk. I say that as a person living at the edge of a forested area.

I think the biggest tragedy, is most of us cannot comprehend the magnitude of the disaster that is ongoing. There is no government at any level regardless of political stripe that can protect us from this wrath from Mother Nature.

We as a society are drawn to the doorstep of Mother Natures forest and wilderness. Most do not understand the destructive power when the elements turn against us. Unfortunately some have to pay a terrible price. I heard of one case where someone is building a house in a high risk area and doesn’t feel they need to buy insurance. They were lucky the other night. The question is how many others are there who were not so lucky.

For those who truly need assistance in what to do, should register at their nearest registration center.

From there they can get some of their questions answered and find the agencies that can help. To start with they can do nothing if you don’t tell them you need help and where you are. I went on line and found where to obtain information instantly through provincial government information. I appreciate people are in shock, they are confused and disoriented but the information is there.

Fred Steele