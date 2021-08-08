The Steele report

Fires in BC, the USA, Turkey, Greece, Russia.

Other places have unprecedented flooding or drought, heatwaves for extended periods of time. We were warned about our careless wasteful habits and we somehow believed cheaper was better than safer.

So what happened?

We ticked Mother Nature off. We compromised our surroundings. We have allowed lax forest practices for decades. Development was king, we wastedwater. The list goes on.

Unfortunately we have developed the idea we can do what we want it’s our right. Words like respect, compassion, caring, trust and sharing responsibility have been replaced with words like, greed, Me, I don’t have to and actions such as defiance and belligerence.

Some in the quest to preserve their rights and their environmental privilege have no problem trampling others rights. Ignorance, and in some cases stupidity are now embraced as virtues and are triumphs over reason and rational thought. How are we to overcome selfish desires and our lust for greed when we can’t even agree on measures to protect each other in a pandemic by wearing a mask?

Well we are triumphant thumbing our nose at everything from societies leaders to Mother Nature. Alright. So that being said how are we doing so far? See I believe climate and the pandemics are cousins of disaster and feed off our inability to take positive action as opposed to negative reaction.

Dinosaurs were stupid because they lacked brain reasoning capacity. We as humans have the capacity to reason and chose not to use it. What does this say about us on future pages of history?

Soon the events we have set in motion may dictate a future we don’t have. For hundreds of years the question has been. When are we going to learn? Up to now the answer has been silence.

Fred Steele