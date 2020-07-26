The Steele report

Is the good ship Liberal, listing or sinking?

The Prime Minister, the Finance Minister and the Governor General are all under scrutiny. Money and power can be a dangerous combination.

Presently the Conservatives are on the offensive, except for a bit of lip service they are alone. The trouble for the Conservative Party is the Conservative Party. Yes they have a whole series of valid points. It appears many of the allegations are true or at least perceived to be true. Their biggest problem is leadership.

Andrew Scheer has done more harm than good. In the leadership race, the top contenders, O’Tool and MacKay would have an uphill battle to win.

Summer polls are what they are, the last one being in late June.

Surprisingly, the Liberals are back in majority government territory at around 39%. The Conservatives are calling for a few resignations …not for a no confidence motion.

They know at the moment they are not about to win. This is what happens when special interest take over a party. In the west social conservatives dictate the agenda.

In central and eastern Canada they are fiscal conservatives. The party has been divided since the rise of the Reform Party.

The other problem for the Tories is the Liberal Party. Yes there is a scandal and it gets bigger everyday. I think Trudeau will lose some ground by fall but not enough to give the Tories a majority. Here is the difference, a minority Conservative government usually has a short shelf life and the Liberals regain power.

Consider, in 153 years we elected one of two parties to govern back and forth. Perhaps that is the real problem. Two parties with entitlement.

In the early years of Confederation it was Conservatives in power with scandals now it’s the Liberals. All the problems we have today rest at the feet of these two parties.

Perhaps it’s time to elect the third national party in waiting. A fall election is unlikely and whoever provokes it might well pay a heavy price.

Fred Steele