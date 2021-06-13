The Steele report

Let me tell you a personal story one as unlikely as being struck 

by lightning.  First a bit of background.  Two and a half years ago I lost my wife when she passed away.  In the midst of the final stages of the grieving process we were collectively blessed with the COVID Crisis.  

 

Oh, I have lots of family and a lot of friends but that wasn’t enough.  Over time I didn’t feel like finishing my novel or putting together another book of poems.  I followed the COVID rules for the most part, we all tip the scale of should we now and then though.  I stuck with isolation until late February.  Then I decided to make some changes before I ended up depressed.

For those who say it is hopeless think again.  I took a look around close by on line.  I met someone in March.  Her name is Michele.  She is ten or so years younger than me, but we get along just fine.  To tell you the truth there is a measure of pleasure buying her flowers and driving through nearby sights she hasn’t seen.

Some things in common.  She is a die hard Montreal Canadians fan as I am and being from Saskatchewan she is a Riders Fan.      In my case not being a Rider Fan could have been a deal breaker as I have a collection of Rider items from hats, signs and even a bathtub rubber ducky

Some advice, don’t think all these rules will destroy your life and to avoid the prospect of isolation or depression take a look inward and decide to do whatever our current COVID limitations permit.  

I am back writing again, I have a new girlfriend and I discovered life always moves on whether we move on or not.  There is a lot of truth to  the saying  “Life is what you make it.”

 

Fred Steele

