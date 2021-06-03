The Steele report

The long held belief has been “It’s all in the past when it comes to Indigenous issues. Two hundred and fifteen dead children in a mass grave in our own backyard says otherwise. If that isn’t enough, other provinces that once had residential schools are going to look in their backyard as well.

The problem for government and a society unwilling to deal with the issue is the truth surfaces sooner or later. This whole thing is not about another time that is why there is no statute on limitation for murder. What if is wasn’t murder? Do you think there would be a mass grave and a cover up otherwise?

Even if society claims we didn’t do any of the objectionable acts we as a society are living off the avails of injustice. This was a time of cultural genocide and should be so noted in history.

Two hundred and fifteen little bodies in the residential school yard attest to that. Imagine churches and governments teaming up to destroy a cultural entity.

In my view someone has to be held responsible.

Fred Steele