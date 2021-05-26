The Steele report

Some get old and cranky in their old age while other have physical disadvantages that account for them being old and cranky. Then there are those like me that find myself just glad to be here. As my father used to say “I still have all my marbles maybe not always in the right pocket but I still have them all.”

Yes in my family I am at the pinnacle of seniority when it comes to age.

Having gray seems seems to have a final say on things while saying very little. I can tell the younger ones how it used to be and answer their questions. Sometimes I venture into the sort of miss deeds of my youth. I think it is good because the mothers in the family listen so I don’t give the little kids ideas.

I always leave out naughty endings well most of the time, but it keeps the ladies on their toes. The women start listening when my opening line is “I remember the time”

Last Saturday there was a new addition to the family when another great granddaughter Fawn Joanna arrived. Well I found it as exciting as when the first great grandchild arrived. There are eight of them now. That plus nearly two dozen grand kids of various ages. As with anything else every child is different.

For all those older folks who think the color of the golden years is rust, look at it this way..If you are active in their lives you are watching the universe unfold as it should. We as older folks are here to buy ice cream cones and tell them stories. I consider myself lucky when there is a house full of laughing and giggling it provides the notes on messenger saying “Hi Grandpa you home this weekend?” The next one who laughingly asks “Found a girlfriend yet” as a joke is in for a surprise answer.

Keep smiling it’s the passport to living longer. How do I know that?

Well I remember the time……………

Fred Steele