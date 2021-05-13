The Steele report

Is it really true everyone is rebelling against COVID restrictions with careless abandoned?

I think the level of compliance is quite encouraging as seen first hand. Let me share a little story.

Sometimes you have to go look for yourself.

A friend of mine bought a large truck from a dealer in Central Alberta. We had to go get it which is within the rules of business travel. I went to drive his truck back while he drove the new one. Before this rattles anyone, we planned route and all circumstances where we would be in contact. Food, took our own except one meal as I wanted to see if the protocols were followed. I spoke to the business owner and he told me the people in increasing numbers are complying. Most business people are hurting, but the also understand the only way to drive infection numbers down is to follow the rules.

We chose to stay in a reputable hotel and found they follow to the letter the rules of the day. Talking to management they said this whole process really hurts business. An example the place was nearly empty except for a few cars. For the record both my friend and I have had our first vaccine shot just so you are aware.

Regardless of time of day outside urban areas the absence of cars, light trucks and SUV transportation is almost haunting. Aside from tractor trailer traffic the roads were all but deserted. Semi rural store fronts Closed. Parking lots empty, some communities resemble inhabited ghost towns.

In mid sized and small urban centers where we gassed up saw little traffic and half empty parking lots. Tourist attractions are of course closed making for even less traffic. It was twelve hours driving back. The reason truck traffic and construction.

I was less alarmed seeing, at least on the surface people are distancing and wearing masks and in ever increasing numbers they appear to be staying home. I am beginning to wonder if the naysayers are dwindling in ever increasing numbers. And just for the record not one check stop encountered.

If you have to go somewhere make sure to take extra time to plan and take what you need as much as possible and give yourself time to pack. Having seen things first hand I am much more encouraged that most people are starting to take this pandemic seriously.

Fred Steele