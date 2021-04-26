The Steele report

From darlings to devils such is the fate of a number of Canada’s premiers.

When COVID began some leaders chose to invoke stiff restrictions to curb the spread and other were timid and didn’t want to take a measure of backlash. It must be understood people were ready for leaderships save a few who are still spreading their negativity in order to be relevant.

Fear has given way to restlessness and criticism brought about by uncertainty, because the timid failed to do what was necessary and stay the course. For example in BC the premier still enjoys the status of most popular Premier followed by the Quebec leader.

Contrast that with Ontario where Ford started strong but frayed in the face of the vocal minority. He backtracked and changed his mind. In the end he caved and now he has those on both sides of the issue calling for his resignation. I did note Andrea Horvath the Opposition leader said this is a health crisis not a political one.

Alberta’s Premier has become the poster boy for incompetent leadership. He waffled and played down the critical nature of the problem. He expected some backlash but his biggest issue came from within. The United Conservative Party is anything but united and the fringe elements, Wildrose and the offshoot Wildrose separatist movement are catering to the elements of disruption. What being indecisive creates is a lack of confidence in leadership. His poll numbers in Alberta plummeted on the six major issues COVID, healthcare, the economy and leadership are less than thirty percent. They hover around 26%. if an election were held tomorrow he would lose as the NDP has 41% not a big lead but a closer look shows the NDP ahead in both major centers and close is parts of rural Alberta.

Yes things may well change somewhat however a divided party showing signs of further division has a severe problem when the bedrock of confidence and trust is eroded, amid floundering leadership. In a crisis it is important to stay the course despite backlash and criticism. No, in a fluid situation every decision is not the right one, but overall in the end most people come to the conclusion that your effort and motives were acting in the best interest of all constituents.

To do otherwise is an advertisement for “I have no idea what I am doing and I am trying to save my own backside.”

Regardless of party that is not the best message one can send.

Fred Steele