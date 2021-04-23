The Steele report

As the earth tilts toward spring more than warmer days are ahead. The political climate is looking more and more like an election. Oh I know the NDP have all but said they won’t bring down the government on the merit of the budget. There is nothing stopping the Liberals from dissolving Parliament. Why would they?

Looking at the polls why wouldn’t they? Yes we had the WE scandal and problems with COVID and a few minor issues that tarnished their image. The problem is the opposition is absent.

O’Toole is not concentrating on what matters and the NDP has given it platform planks in whole or in part to the Liberals.

Yes the Conservatives are seven or eight points behind with 29% but their votes are concentrated in the west. The Liberals have vote rich Ontario, Quebec and the four Maritime Provinces. With the current numbers the Liberals can smell a majority. The budget full of promises is just that, a budget full of promises.

If they win a majority they can water down those promises or ignore them for a future time. Should that happen the NDP will see their dreams of social progress back on the drawing board.

The conservatives are in semi chaos and their back tracking on the carbon emissions issue isn’t helping. They have condemned the Liberals carbon tax and came up with an alternative. Call it what they might, or dress it up in fancy words, the conservative plan is a dysfunctional carbon tax.

It appears the opposition bought a lot of jello to throw at the wall but not much of it has stuck.

While the Liberals look like a truckload of Keystone Cops, it has made little difference to the overall picture. The general public may even understand the present government is incompetent but they have no confidence in the opposition. The image is the official opposition can’t govern themselves let alone the country. You might ask….Is that true? Maybe not but the difference between perception and reality is what governs the mood of the electorate. My guess is an election either in late June or early October. The budget is a major clue as to what Trudeau s intentions are.

Fred Steele