The Steele report

There is a Tsunami coming to mountain villages, inland deserts and seashore cities. This will be a different kind of tsunami it won’t have a single drop of water except for lamentable tears.

It is an economic tsunami, pushing up a swell of debt and broken dreams it will unleash upon our shores.

I know the governments repeat we’ re in this together. The truth is some are deeper in the water than others. The truth is small business and the most economically vulnerable can’t be supported indefinitely or the economic framework of society will collapse. There is one alternative to consider, what if we change the system? What might that look like? I am not proposing we run off madly in all directions but we must prepare for a future that will be different.

The key words will be “Economic sustainability and self sufficiency. For one thing we would need to start producing our own raw materials into finished goods to provide jobs. We would see so called free trade deals scaled back. We might see corporate tax structures change to reward companies that create jobs at home. Free trade blocks would become fair trade blocks where starvation wages and unsafe conditions would be eliminated. The current system which came with catch phrases and promises turned out to be a race to the bottom. The alternative is to raise the standards and buying power in the third world they could afford to buy what we produce. Change is not automatic nor does it come with a measure of certainty. If we are going to adapt we have to start exploring our options in a world that will soon look vastly different.

Consider this, prior to The Great Depression and WWII society was completely different. Today, circumstance and Mother Natures pandemic are forcing change, and opening the door to new ideas.

If you read your history, during the lean times of the twentieth century, twenty-five percent were unemployed. The result was chaos and turmoil. For the rich it was inconvenient but not a catastrophic. The difference this time is, the death toll could trigger a closure causing a depression the like we have never seen, effecting food, energy, and manufacturing and distribution of same.

Should the worst case happen without a plan we are in serious danger. Life is going to change, some say twenty-five to thirty percent of businesses will not survive. One of the leading authorities at the Center for Disease Control said Corona may well be with us until 2022. If that is true we need to rethink our living arrangement with Mother Nature.

The dinosaurs were not capable of change. It is said they had a brain the size of a pea. If that is true what will be our excuse?

We can’t even get everyone to wear a mask.

Some serious things to think about while we wait for a solution.

Fred Steele